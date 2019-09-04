Nosa Akenzua – Asaba

The Delta state government has approved the release of N1.5 billion counterpart funds to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for funding of primary education in the state for 2019.

Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Aniagwu, made this known while briefing the media on the outcome of the state executive council meeting presided by the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in Asaba.

Aniagwu, in a joint briefing with his Youths Development counterpart, Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, said that Delta state is one of the few states consistent with the payment of counterpart funds to UBEC.

He explained that the state government is consistent with the payment because of the premium it attaches to education and resolve that Deltans should have the best of every positive development in the country.

“Delta is a peculiar state and our governor is passionate about education and as such, when the issue of counterpart-funding for UBEC was raised and deliberated on, it was approved by the executive council.

“This has made Delta the most consistent in paying the counterpart funds,’’ he said.

The commissioner also stated that “because of influx of people to Delta state and Asaba in particular, due to the peaceful and progressive nature of the state, the council also approved the establishment of one new primary school and another secondary school in Asaba metropolis.

“We know the importance of education to the lives of our people and we are also aware of the passion of the people when it has to do with education, so, we should expect more schools to be established in the future.

“We must give accolades to the administration of our governor because a lot of schools were also established during his first tenure.

“It is also gladdening to note that a project monitoring unit was approved by the executive council to ensure that projects executed in the state are done to specifications and delivered on schedule.

“The approval is in line with our governor’s desire to deliver projects that will touch the lives of the people for a long time to come.’’

He added that the council also approved the review of the cost for construction of Igbide-Irri internal roads.

Aniagwu decried the deplorable state of federal roads in the state and urged the federal government to speedily intervene in the reconstruction of the roads.