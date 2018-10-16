Delta 2019: APC can’t get required votes for Buhari – Aggrieved aspirant

One of the Senatorial aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 3rd party primaries in Delta North Senatorial district, Ambassador Gabriel Chukwuma Oyibode has said that his party will find it difficult to get votes for President Buhari in 2019 general election for allegedly excluding him in what he described as a kangaroo exercise.

Chukwuma, who said he obtained nomination form, screened and cleared to contest Delta North senatorial primary election alongside, Doris Uboh and Mariam Ali, alleged that he was excluded from the ballot paper during the primary at the party’s state secretariat.

He however declared that the purported winner of the primary was sponsored by the major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking with newsmen on Monday at the APC national secretarial, Chukwuma said there was no primary election in the state wondering how the winner emerged.

He said: “Three aspirants, Mariam Ali, Doris Uboh and myself were screened by the party’s screening committee after obtaining the nomination and indication of interest to contest the senatorial seat for the Delta North Senatorial District,

but unfortunately, the primary election never held on the stipulated date as we waited at the venue and both the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) officials were not there till about 3.30 pm.”

According to the aspirant, after waiting all day, the primary was said to be postponed to the next day where it was held in a different venue outside the official designated venue, the Technical College of Education Asaba which he claimed he reported to the party election committee chairman, Gen. Lawrence Onoja (Rtd).

“I was disfranchised along with my delegates who are the largest in number against a Kangaro election held without my name found on the ballot paper and two boxes provided instead of three”, wondering how three candidates will be screened for an election and two will be made to contest.

“This act is tantamount to electoral fraud and I want the world to know what the party has done in the state regarding the primary election”, he said.

Chukwuma noted that he has sent his complaints to the party chairman, comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the Appeal Committee headed by Professor Osunbor but has not heard from neither, so, called on the party to declare him winner of the senatorial primary election in Delta North.

“I’m calling on anybody who cares that there was no senatorial primary election in Delta North. I don’t intend leaving the party, but if nothing is done quickly, I will go to court to seek redress”, he threatened.