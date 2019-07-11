Bonaventure Melah

Daily Times has just been informed that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has approved the appointment of a media team comprising of six well known Lagos and Abuja based journalists.

Those appointed include Dele Anofi of the Nation Newspaper who is now the Special Assistant to the Speaker on Print Media; Lanre Lasisi of Channels TV, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Musa Abdullahi Krishi of Daily Trust, Chief Press Secretary and social media specialist.

Others are documentary photographer Ayo Adeagbo appointed as Special Assistant on Visual Communication/Official Photographer; Bukola Ogunyemi as Special Assistant on New Media and media researcher, Kunle Somoye as Special Assistant on Electronic and Broadcast Media.

Before his appointment was Secretary of the House of Representatives Press Corps, Lanre Lasisi was the parliamentary correspondent of Channels Television; while Musa Daily Trust’s correspondent at the National Assembly.

On their part, Bukola Ogunyemi was with World WildLife Fund in Washington DC, USA while Kunle Somoye was a member of the Buhari Presidential Media team.

The appointments are to take immediate effect.