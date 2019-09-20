Del-York Creative Academy will have the honour of being hosted at one of the world’s largest landmark entertainment studios, Warner Bros studios.

The two-day event organized and presented by the Business Resource Group BE@Warner Bros will take place in Burbank, California, where select students from the 2019 class of the academy and alumni of the school will experience and participate in workshops focused around the entertainment industry.

Projects from students of the academy will be screened on the lot followed by a panel discussion featuring the institution, students of the University of Southern California, Warner Bros staff and other partners from various studios.

Also, alumni of the academy and special guests will be taken on the full Warner Bros studio tour experience, for a peek behind the curtains into the operations of one of the world’s largest and most successful studios.

The Del-York Creative Academy is Africa’s foremost capacity building institution for film, media, animation and technology.

It is pioneering the growth of the African creative industry, through its intensive hands-on training programmes while bridging the gap between creative artistes in the United States and Africa.

In almost a decade of its existence, the academy has successfully, flown in 85 lecturers from Hollywood to Africa and trained 1, 800 students.

In the words of the President and Founder of the academy, Mr. Linus Idahosa, Jack Warner, the esteemed head of Warner Bros for many years was once quoted as saying, “if I am right 51 per centof the time, I am ahead of the game. I believe this visit will give voice to the potential that lies within Africa’s creative economy.

“The knowledge exchanged here will also prove itself profitable in the years to come when Africa not only becomes the largest market for media consumers in the world, but creates the largest and most effective outsourcing workforce on the globe.”