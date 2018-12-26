Deji of Akure congratulates Christians, seeks free, fair 2019 elections

Like this: Like Loading...

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has congratulated Christians within his kingdom and in the country at large on the celebration of this year’s Christmas, the birth of Christ. In a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye, the monarch said it was his prayer that the festive season would herald greatness to the people. “It is with utmost joy that I rejoice with Christians all over the world as we remember and appreciate the miraculous birth of the Lord Jesus, and a great gift from God to mankind. “I am extremely delighted at the continuous prayers of our revered religious leaders and spiritual fathers for the Kingdom and the country at large. I strongly believe that their continued prayers and support have kept the country going despite prevailing challenges bedevilling our nation,” the Deji said. He however enjoined the people not to relent in their prayers for the peace and greatness of the land. “As we celebrate during this period, we must continue to pray for the country and its prosperity as we approach the 2019 general elections. The Deji also prayed for the recovery of the Nigerian economy and called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to remain focused. “I call on the INEC Chairman to ensure free, fair and credible elections in 2019. I also use this opportunity to call on the Federal Government to quickly return to the negotiating table with the Academic Staff Union of Universities and find a lasting solution to the current crisis and incessant strike actions that are crippling the nation’s tertiary education. “We cannot afford to continue to pay lip service to education. This may pose a great danger to our teeming youths if not quickly checked.” He also commended the efforts of governments both at the Federal and State levels for fighting to curb the alarming rate of insecurity in the nation. “l challenge the security agencies to re-strategize and collaborate with one another in areas of intelligence sharing that could help resolve the high level of insecurity in the country. “I urge all leaders and Nigerians as a whole to obey and follow the teachings of Christ at this season by shunning corruption, nepotism and all divisive tendencies that could threaten our unity and peaceful co-existence. “Let me once again congratulate all Christians in Akure Kingdom and across the globe for the celebration of the birth of our Lord Jesus, the Prince of Peace” he said.