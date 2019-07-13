Our reporter

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) will commence its final outdoor exercise for cadets of 66 Regular Course (Army), 67 Regular Course (Navy and Air force) and Short Service Course 45 (Army).

In a statement Friday, signed its Public Relations Officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, NDA said the exercise is designed to test cadet’s leadership qualities, endurance, map reading, command and control capabilities among other military competencies.

Accordingly, the Academy said the exercise which will commence on 15 July to 1 August 2019 at Heipang and Shere Hills, Jos, Plateau State, is in addition to the tactical phase in Kontagora in Niger State respectively.

Major Abdullahi also called on communities living around Heipang and Shere Hills in Plateau State not to panic on seeing mass movement of military personnel, vehicles and equipment in the general area from 14 to 20 July 2019 and residents of Bodori, Dogon Fadama, Maraban Masuga in Kontagora Local Government of Niger State will observe the same movement from 20 July to 1 August 2019.

It however, advised people in the affected areas to continue with their normal daily routine accordingly, while they are urged for maximum cooperation and report any breach of security to the nearest authority.

According to him, during the 3 weeks exercise, NDA will embark on various Civil-Military Cooperation activities including the commissioning of boreholes, distribution of free learning materials to students in selected public schools, as well as free medical outreach in Kontagora, Niger State.

The Academy Public Relations Officer said that the battle inoculation which includes the live firing of small arms and artillery weapons will also be conducted within the general exercise area in Kontagora.