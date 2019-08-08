By Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The Alumni Association of the National Defence College Nigeria has inaugurated a new national executive committee to run the affairs of the body in the next two years.

A statement issued by the new Publicity Secretary, Navy Captain Mohammed Wabi stated that the inauguration is one of the highlights of the organisation’s 12th annual general meeting held at the National Defence College, Abuja on August 3.

Speaking at the inauguration, the new President of AANDEC, Maj. Gen. Garba Audu (rtd) said that the new executive council will seek partnership with the government and stakeholders for positive national policy formulation that would impact on our security architecture and develop programmes.

In his remarks at the event, the Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Makanju Kadiri thanked members of the organisation for pulling their intellectual knowledge and financial resources together to improve the image of the college.

Other members of the new executive committee are Air Commodore Darlington Abdullahi (rtd), vice president; Brig. Gen. D Shaljaba (rtd), national secretary; Brig. Gen. Ugwu Chima (rtd), financial secretary and Air Commodore D. Ladan, auditor.

The rest are Navy Capt. A.O. Udeagwu (rtd) and Navy Captain T.J. Ayerite (rtd), who were elected treasurer and legal adviser respectively, Navy Capt. Mohammed Wabi, publicity secretary, while Assistant Corps Marshal, Victor Nwokolo is the assistant national secretary and Group Capt. P Bilal (rtd) the national organising secretary.

Brig. Gen. J.N. Temlong (rtd) and Air Commodore S.A. Zakari (rtd) were elected ex -officio members.