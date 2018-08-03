Defections: Saraki, Kwankwaso, others should be relieved of their seats, privileges -Senator Arise

Senator Ayo Arise of 6th National Assembly and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, has urged the leadership of the ruling APC to begin moves that would ensure members of the National Assembly who defected from the party lose their seats.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Kano state Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso and other high profile members of the party from the National Assembly have defected from ruling APC to the People’s Democratic Party.

Apparently miffed by their action, Arise who spoke with our correspondent over the development noted that there was no division or factions in the party that could warrant such mass defection, advising the party to move against all the defectors.