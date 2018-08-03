Defections: Akpabio snubs PDP NEC meeting, meets Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, met with the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, reportedly to perfect the lawmaker’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Akwa Ibom Governor arrived the State House Villa by 3.06pm, with the Presidential Aide on National Assembly (Senate), Senator Ita Enang.

Both men went straight into the Vice President’s wing at the State House Villa.

The two Akwa Ibom politicians arrived an hour after President Muhammadu Buhari departed for Bauchi State on an official engagement, while the National Executive Council (NEC) of the PDP was going on.

The meeting lasted till around 5.20pm.

Akpabio is said to be mulling defection over his rift with the current Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel.