Defection not threat to President Buhari’s re-election bid – BYO

The National Secretary of a socio political group, Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), Mohammed Bello has said that the mass exodus of APC members from the party to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not constitute any threat to the APC and re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari ahead 2019 general election.

Muhammad Bello who stated this Thursday while addressing Journalists at the NUJ Secretariat in Bauchi maintained that with the solid structure of APC across the country, President Buhari will come back to power in 2019.

“Defection is not a new thing to us especially at this particular period when we are preparing for election because it’s a political move, but I want to assure you that defection of lawmakers will not affect APC in 2019. Bello assured.

“Though we are not happy that some of the lawmakers left APC but I want them to know that the party they defected to will not accommodate them like APC because in APC we accommodate each other and live like one family,” he added.

Bello who also drum support for the APC flag bearer, Lawal Yahaya Gumau ahead the forthcoming Bauchi South Senatorial Bye-election, urged Bauchi citizens especially the youth to remained loyal to the party and its leadership at all levels.

“We are expecting President Muhmamdu Buhari in Bauchi today for the Flagg off campaign for the bye-election, I urge you all to come out en-mass and welcome him as well as support our candidate to clinch the office of the Senate.

While calling for more support for the APC, Bello said, “We all must support the APC candidate especially now that some of APC Senators have left the party and President Buhari needs majority in the National Assembly to succeed.

So, if our candidate wins the election to represent Bauchi South at the Senate, it will be a big achievement for the ruling party as he will work with our President to deliver dividends of democracy to the people”.