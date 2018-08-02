Defection continues as Tambuwal returns to PDP

…Resign now or keep quiet, Gov Ghanduje tells Dep Gov

The gale of defection plaguing the All Progressives Congress (APC) continued on Wednesday as Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal finally dumped the ruling party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is even as the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, on Wednesday, resigned his position and defected to the PDP.

Also, 23 members of the 24-member Kwara House of Assembly, including all principal officers on Wednesday defected from the APC to the PDP.

Governor Tambuwal in announcing his decision to leave the APC, said that after wide consultations, he has come to the realisation that no nation can thrive in an environment of inequity and bad governance that has characterised the President Muhammadu Buhari- led administration.

The governor explained that he is returning to the PDP with a clear conscience because the opposition party has learnt bitter lessons from mistakes it made in the past and is now a repositioned and forward looking political party.

He, however, expressed sadness that lethargy, incompetence and sustained denial of obvious leadership missteps have become the major raw materials with which the nation is being run under the APC.

Had said, “Now, almost four years into what ought to be a new order as desired and elected by Nigerians, the nation is unfortunately going through the most difficult and precarious times, since the civil war with ethno-religious and regional distrust at its highest ebb.

“This development had often been blamed on political opponents. Meanwhile, there are issues of brazen inequity and capacity and questionable distribution of appointments/projects.

This is in addition to lack of statesmanship in responding to national issues, among other things that are for aggravating the anomaly.”

The Sokoto governor added that he is unwilling to be part of the frightful conspiracy against the cohesion of the Nigerian state, the youth and Nigerians in general.

He further declared that “I am unable to feel at ease in the face of a progressively divided nation and, above all, because I am totally unable to reconcile myself to a national leadership that offers no redeeming moral beacons that I announce my withdrawal of my membership of the All Progressives Congress and return to the Peoples Democratic Party”.

Tambuwal said he joined forces in 2014 with like minded patriots who desirous of genuine change gravitated and by 2015, merged to form the APC with the objective of ensuring a transition of power that would herald a new democratic order under an atmosphere of justice, peace, equity and the rule of law.

“The leaders of that coalition represented and symbolised the aspiration of Nigerians for progress and prosperity under one united, indivisible nation.

I did not expect that the APC which promised so much when the PDP stood under the sway of impunity, could not maintain or manage whatever good it inherited.

“It has also not broken new grounds in any positive sense, but has instead reached historically unprecedented heights of impunity in all manner of vices far above and beyond the challenges which made some of us to leave the PDP about four years ago to join others to form the APC.

“The party has brazenly turned itself into a sanctuary for the corrupt and a machine for rigging and for the rape of democracy,” he said.

According to him, all attempts to discuss the electoral promises of the APC-led government, including the restructuring of the country as promised Nigerians and as contained in the APC manifesto proved abortive.

Moreover, the governor asserted that his state had been neglected in terms of federal appointments and projects by the APC government.

“Like most states of the north and indeed the entire federation, elders and traditional institutions have come under measured disrespect.

“The recent attack in Tabinnii in Rabah Local Government Area of Sokoto State, the routine invasion of Zamfara State by armed bandits, the now-regular killing of policemen by unknown gunmen all over the country, the regular massacre of innocent people in the North East axis and many similar daily incidents, do not attract much attention any more.

“Good governance, viz-a-viz economic wellbeing of our people, remains the major reason for my action of today. Nine million jobs have been lost in the last three years since the APC government came into office.

While youth unemployment rate was 11.70 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2014, it rose to 33.10 per cent in third quarter of 2017 under the APC government.

“The economy is not showing any real signs of improvement. Our educational and health institutions are in retreat. Poverty is on rampage and still ravages the land. It is unacceptable that majority of those who voted for APC in 2015 should have nothing good to show for it,” Tambuwal added.

Also announcing the defection of the 23 members of the 24-member Kwara House of Assembly, including all principal officers on Wednesday, to the PDP, Speaker of the Kwara Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad, said the plenary was conveyed in a letter written to the House by the Majority Leader, Mr. Hassan Oyeleke, on behalf of concerned members.

All the defected members were in the APC and the only member remaining in the party is Saheed Popoola, representing Ojomu-Balogun Constituency in Offa Local Government Area.

Each of the 23 members, including the speaker, signed the letter of the defection.

In his remarks, Ahmad said that the movement to the PDP by the 23 lawmakers became imperative “since the APC has failed to meet the aspirations of Nigerians”.

He alleged that the APC-led Federal Government was harassing and intimidating top government functionaries instead of tackling the problem confronting the nation.

“In 2014, l was terribly sad leaving PDP reluctantly with 36 members of the then House of the Representatives. Today, l am the happiest man leaving APC for good.

“l wish l was never a member of that party,’’ the speaker said.

He directed all the defectors to urgently consult the electorate in their various constituencies of the development.

The speaker announced the removal of Popoola, the only APC member in the House as Chairman, House Committee on information, Youth and Sports.

The members replaced Popoola with Abdulrahman Abdulrafiu, representing llorin North West constituency.

Meanwhile, members of the PDP in Kwara State led by the state Chairman, Mr. Iyiola Oyedepo, on Wednesday, announced their defection to the APC.

Chief Rex Olawoye, the erstwhile Publicity Secretary of the party, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin.

“I hereby officially announce the exit of our members from PDP to APC,” he said.

Olawoye, who described Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as an “anathema,” said PDP members in the state could not work with him.

The Daily Times recalls that Saraki formally announced his exit from the APC on Tuesday.

Olawoye said with the defection, all political structures of the PDP at the ward, local government and state levels had moved to the APC.

The spokesman appealed to all party members to maintain peace and orderliness in their conduct and behaviour.

“Unity is the primary ingredient that can make those of us coming from the PDP and leftover of APC members to live in harmony,” he added.

He said Oyedepo had met with the leadership of the PDP in Abuja and explained the resolve of party members not to work with Saraki.

Olawoye also said the chairman met with the national leadership of APC, including the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as well as other chieftains of the APC.

He added that the defecting PDP members were warmly welcomed into the APC by the party’s leadership.

“Saraki and his cronies have been in the saddle of leadership of the state in the past 15 years with nothing to show for it,’’ he said.

Olawoye called on all registered political parties in the state to team up with the APC to ensure the total liberation of the state.

But the APC has said it is neither disturbed nor surprised by the defection of Saraki, Governors Abdulfatah Ahmed and Aminu Tambuwal of Kwara and Sokoto states, National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi and others from the ruling party.

Reacting in a statement signed by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, at the party secretariat in Abuja on Monday, the party said the defectors had the right and freedom to pursue their political ambitions wherever they so desired.

Nabena, who saluted the courage of the defectors to come openly and declare where they belonged, also advised Saraki, Ahmed, Tambuwal, Abdullahi and the other defectors to maintain and enjoy the spirit and atmosphere of freedom.

“The defection of Senate President Bukola Saraki; Governors Abdulfatah Ahmed and Aminu Tambuwal, National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; and others, to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) neither surprises nor distracts the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Every follower of events in recent times could decipher the signs that foretold the exit of the defectors from our great party.

“We thank them for their contributions to the APC for the period they were with us. We also salute their courage to openly declare where they belong, as we had always advised.

“APC is a party founded and run on the principles of freedom, sincerity, and forthrightness. Saraki and the other decamped leaders have the freedom of association and the right to pursue their political ambitions wherever they deem fit.

“Our advice and hope is that those who have left would also have the courage to inspire in their respective political environments the atmosphere of unencumbered freedom created by the APC, which enabled them to leave without let or hindrance.

“As a party, our attention is on the matter in hand, the 2019 general election. We are united and focused, with an eye to continuation of our winning streak in all elections this year, next year, and beyond. And we will win!

The party urged its members in Kwara, Sokoto and the 34 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to remain steadfast and courageous, encourage one another in one spirit of unity and nation building to render to the populace the dividends of democracy.

In a related development, Kano state Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has counseled his deputy, Prof Hafiz Abubakar, to refrain from raising false alarm over the alleged threat to his life, adding that the deputy Governor if dissatisfied could resign his position from the state Government.

He further cautioned Prof Hafiz to concentrate on his duties, noting that he, Ganduje, since the inception of their administration has accorded him the required uttermost cooperation to enable him discharge his functions as Deputy Governor.

The Governor in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Youths and Culture, Comrade Mohammed Garba, in reaction to the petition filed to the police by the Deputy Governor, claiming that his life is under threat, dismissed the allegations that those behind the supposed threat are politicians loyal to the political camp of Ganduje.

Ganduje said the office of the Deputy Governor under Hafiz has enjoyed envious cooperation, exclusively, the chairing of the State Executive Council meeting, on a countless sessions without undue interference.

Also reacting to the allegations raised by the Deputy Governor, Special Assistant, on Media Matters to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Faizal Alfindinki, accused the Deputy Governor of rabble rousing and sabotaging the efforts of Governor Ganduje.

He said information gathered by the state Government, allegedly indicted the Deputy Governor of suspiciously conspiring and conniving with perceived political opponents of Governor Ganduje to frustrate the efforts of the Governor to deliver the dividends of democracy to Kano people.

He also joined the call requesting the deputy Governor to resign his position and dismissed the allegations raised by the Deputy Governor, alleging that Governor Ganduje has embarked on the mobilisation of political forces to commence impeachment process against the Deputy Governor, Professor Hafiz Abubakar.

The Daily Times recalls that the Deputy Governor had lodged a petition with the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, where he averred that his life in under threat, requesting the police to beef up security around him.

In a related development, President Buhari, on Wednesday, held separate meetings with the State Governors and senators elected on the platform of the APC at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Despite the defection of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, to the opposition PDP, the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan has maintained that the APC was still the majority party in the Upper House.

The Daily Times recalls that 14 lawmakers defected from the Senate to the PDP last week.

But Lawan told State House correspondents on Wednesday after he led APC senators to a meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa that the APC is still the majority party in the Senate.

The Senate leader challenged PDP to come out with the names of their lawmakers, saying their number stands at 48.

He said: “Also believe that as a party we will continue to consult, unite and solidify and the National Chairman has just told you, the APC remains the majority in the Senate, we have 53 senators, we reeled out the names and the states.

“Though the other side are claiming they are 60, 70 but they have never given a name. You are left for you to make your judgement.

In fact, I am using this medium to challenge the names of the PDP senators, we have published ours and among the 53 none has come out to deny that he is not in APC.

“Let them publish their own, they remain 48 senators in PDP. And by the grace of God, when the by-elections in Bauchi and Kaduna will hold, we will get two senators and that will boost our number,” Senator Lawan said.

He also appealed to his colleagues to reconvene to consider the requests of the President for the virement and supplementary budget for INEC for the 2019 elections.

His words: “As the president leaves for his vacation, I believe we are supposed to continue to be very responsible legislators, those issues that are so important to this country that we have not dealt with, we should be able to come together, come back and deal with them.

“Here I have in mind the consideration of the budget of INEC for the 2019 election, which is the request of Mr. President to approve some virement on the 2018 budget.

I believe that we are going to do a lot of justice to the people of this country to work hard to pass those requests”.

On his part, Oshiomole said nobody in the party is surprised about the recent gale of defections and urged Saraki to resign as Senate President in view of his defection to minority PDP in the Senate.

He said: “In fact, they have stayed little bit longer than we thought. Last week, the Kwara State Governor was alluded to have said he was leaving but he didn’t say when. So, we are not surprised at all.

“But these are what I might call temping moments because I had faced similar situations in my state, when people were leaving. But the beauty of democracy is that whether big or small, it is one man one vote, on Election Day, no difference between a senator, a president, a journalist and any other person.”