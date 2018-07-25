Defection of APC NASS members to PDP, sign APC is sinking ship -Atiku

Former Vice President and frontline presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has welcomed the defection of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly into the PDP, saying that it was an indication that the ruling party is a sinking ship.

Atiku noted that the defection from the APC further explains the lack of capacity of the ruling party to hold and manage a political party, and indeed a government, and calls on the new entrants to see their defection as a call to duty.

The former Vice President in a statement said, “The decision of a significant number of members of both the Senate and the House of Representatives to leave the APC and defection into the PDP clearly indicates that there is hope that the country can be rescued from the misrule of the APC government.

“I want to extol the courage of those legislators for standing up for a mission of salvaging our democracy, restoring the economy to make it work for Nigerians, creating opportunities for the teeming youth, promoting unity and security to lives and property.

“At such a time like this when the APC has brought our country to an all-time low in poor management of the economy and millions of Nigerians out of job;

the daily killings of Nigerians while the police is being deployed to persecute political opponents, it is commendable that these lawmakers have chosen to be on the right side of the moment and history shall keep a noble account of their exceptional courage,” Atiku said.

The Turaki Adamawa congratulated the PDP for presenting itself as a suitable platform for the new entrants.

He emphasised that the choice of the PDP as a preferred destination for them is an endorsement of the kind of leadership the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has provided since assuming office.

“Like I said at my declaration rally in Yola barely 72 hours ago, there are more mass defections from the APC into the PDP and it is important to mention that these defections signify a vote of no confidence in the APC-led government and the 2019 election is going to be a referendum of how the APC shattered the expectations of Nigerians.”