Defection: APC on ‘autocorrect’- Bello

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has referred to defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC) as an “autocorrect” system, saying that the party is getting rid of the bad eggs within its rank.

The Governor who spoke through his Director General of Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo, in Lokoja on Thursday said the party will remain stronger in the aftermath of the “sieving process”.

The Governor described President Muhammadu Buhari as a man of honor, respected home and abroad, a leader who has gone beyond the possibility of compromising the ideals that have won him respect globally.

He said,”The All Progressives Congress is built on the solid foundation of progressive change and protection of the interests of the poor in the society.

“Our commitment to mass transportation ease and social investment are testimonies of our commitment to deploy the resources of the nation in the service of the masses.

“The 2019 election will be determined by the masses of Nigeria and they are solidly behind Mr. President. Buhari will win again in 2019.

“The masses know that the defections were informed by selfish desires. The leaders defected but the people refused to defect.”

Bello urged party members to continue to support Mr President and the All Progressives Congress in order to “shame the enemies of the nation in 2019”.