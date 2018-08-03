Why we defected – Gov. Ahmed

Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has again given reasons why he and other former members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Addressing youths, under the auspices of Kwara Agenda, who staged a solidarity rally round major roads in the state, Gov Ahmed said the APC government at the centre has not met the wishes and aspirations of the people of the state and also engaged in political persecution and victimization of the party leadership in the state.

The Governor, enumerated some of the reasons as outright marginalisation in the scheme of things right from the inception of the APC federally controlled government since 2015 up till date.