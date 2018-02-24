Defamation: el-Rufai sues Sen Shehu Sani, demands N2bn damages

In what can be referred to as crisis of confidence within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has filed a defamation suit before a Kaduna High Court against Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central).

In a four-count charge that was personally filed by el-Rufai on Friday, the governor is demanding N2billion damages from Senator Sani over his alleged defamatory and malicious statement against him.

The governor is seeking compensation for injury allegedly suffered by him as a result of “the malicious statements” made against him by Senator Sani in order to humiliate him and impugn his integrity.

The governor further alleged that Senator Sani defamed him when he referred to him as a “drunk, loose cannon and an embarrassment to President Muhammadu Buhari”.

According to the governor, the “derogatory remarks” made against him are totally false and injurious to his person in the eyes of the public.

Speaking to journalists after filing the suit, lawyer to el-Rufai, Mr Abdulhakeem Mustapha, dismissed certain insinuations to the effect that the governor, by virtue of immunity clause, lacks the constitutional right to sue any citizen.

Senator Sani, who belongs to the APC faction known as “APC Akida” (true APC), has engrossed in a running battle with Governor el-Rufai since 2015.

But Senator Sani has reacted to the legal action against him by Governor el-Rufai.

According to the lawmaker, he cannot be intimated by such move as he claimed that he has ‘endured’ and ‘overcame’ several of such actions by the governor.

In a statement by his Special Adviser (Political) on Friday, Senator Sani said nothing could stop him from expressing his opinion.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of Senator Shehu Sani has been drawn to a report that Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has filed a civil defamation suit in the Kaduna State High court demanding N2billion damages.

“The senator is yet to be served but our team of lawyers are ready and well prepared.

“The senator wishes to assure all his supporters and well-wishers that nothing and absolutely nothing can stop him from expressing his opinion on either Kaduna State or national issues.”

The statement added that Senator Sani has vowed to forge ahead in the fight against the governor, saying he had gone through worse battles.

It further said, “The senator is a dogged fighter who has been through many courts and even prisons in his life of struggle and can never be stopped or intimidated to silence by any means.

“Those who are allergic to heat should not be in the kitchen. The senator will never falter or waiver in speaking truth to power whether at local or national level.

“The senator will continue to beam the light in the dark and grey areas of our democracy. Those who are irritated by the truth simply need to get a cotton bud.

“Those who voluntarily offer themselves for public service have also chosen to offer themselves for public scrutiny.

“The senator has in the last two years endured and overcame sponsored violence and campaign of calumny by the aides of the state governor and will overcome this.”