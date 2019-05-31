Declare your assets or face the consequences, CCB warns civil servants

Our reporter

Civil and public servants have been warned to declare their assets as stipulated by the constitution as failure to do that amounts to serious legal infraction punishable by the law.

A director with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Olufadeji Adeniyi handed down the warning while presenting a paper during a sensitisation campaign on asset declaration for workers in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Thursday.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Exposition on Assets Declaration Exercise,’ he explained that the CCB is an anti-corruption agency, put in place by the Federal Government to fight graft.

He said it remained an offence for any public officer not to declare his or her assets, saying the Code of Conduct Bureau had the mandate to establish and maintain a high standard of morality in the conduct of government business.

According to him, the CCB also had the duty to ensure that the action and behaviour of public officers conform to the highest standards of public morality and accountability.

In his remarks at the event, the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, in the state, Tunde Adedeji, warned civil servants and public officers in the state to declare their assets before Code of Conduct Bureau to avoid sanctions.

He lamented that many civil servants and public officers either did not know or, most times, feigned ignorance of the need to declare their assets before the Code of Conduct Bureau and explained that the Code of Conduct was a set of principles, ethics and rules guiding the activities of an employee in an establishment, which must be strictly adhered to.