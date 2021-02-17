Declare state of emergency on security now, NUT urges FG

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT has called on the Federal government to as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency on the security situation in the country.

This is just at the NUT called on government to deploy the full weight of our nations security apparatus to ensure the safe return of the abducted students and teachers government science secondary school Kagara, Niger State

The union in a statement signed by its secretary general Dr Mike Ike Ene on Wednesday night expressed worry over the

increasing state of insecurity across the country where attacks on soft target such as schools.

According to the statement titled ‘terrorist attack on schools and abduction of students/teachers one incident too many’, the NUT stated that the abduction of students and teachers was one attack too many.

While stressing that such criminal elements have no place in a civilized

society such as Nigeria, they added that steps must be taken to completely eliminate all forms of security threats in schools.

The statement read; “the union is worried and greatly concerned over the increasing state of insecurity across the country where attacks on soft target such as schools are fast becoming danger spot for bandit and other criminal elements in Nigeria.

“NUT is alarmed by this brazen attack which has left a number of families and relatives distressed.

“We call on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency declare a state of emergency on security situation in the country.

The current strategy deployed by our security agencies fall short of expectation considering that the Kagara abduction has just occurred while the nation is yet to fully contend with the December, 2020 abduction of students in Government Science Secondary School Kankara Katsina state.

“The Federal Government must deploy the full weight of our nations security apparatus to ensure the safe return of our abducted students and teachers.

“Furthermore steps must be taken to completely eliminate all forms of security threats to our schools. We wish to reiterate that teaching and learning can only be guranteed in an atmosphere safety and security.

“It has become imperative for all tiers of government to put all hands on deck. We therefore call on state governments to use part of their security voters to employ alternate security service to complement existing security agencies in policing our schools.

“We must warn that if the security situation in our schools and colleges is not guaranteed, the NUT will not hesitate to withdraw the services of all teachers in the affected states of the federation”.

Daily Times recalla that bandits had on early hours of Wednesday abducted unspecified number of students and staff of Government Science College Kagara in Niger State. Government Science College Kagara is a boarding school housing students and teachers.

The bandits were said to have gathered some staff and students at a place for hours before moving them out of the school premises to an unknown destination.

A student was killed by the gunmen in the during the operation.