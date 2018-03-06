Declare state of emergency in Yobe, other states, Clark tells Buhari

Former minister of information, Edwin Clark, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the three north-eastern states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe.

The elder statesman gave the advice on Monday while addressing reporters at his residence in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Reacting to the abduction of some schoolgirls by Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe, he noted that declaring a state of emergency in the states would go a long way in eliminating the problem of insurgency in the troubled North East.

The Federal Government had declared that 110 students were unaccounted for after the insurgents attacked the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State.

Condemning the attack, President Buhari had said the abduction of the girls was a national disaster and vowed that the Federal Government would spare no effort to ensure their safe return.

On his part, Mr Clark agreed with the President’s description of the girls’ abduction but said the governors Yobe, Borno, and Adamawa have failed in their duties as chief security officers of their states.

He noted that “if a state of emergency is declared total”, what happened “in Chibok in 2014 could not have happened”.

On how to completely end the Boko Haram insurgency, the elder statesman explained that a doctrine of necessity can be passed to allow for a state of emergency with a sole administrator in place instead of civilian administration.

He said although there is nothing like removing the democratically-elected government, the Federal Government needs to “adopt the doctrine of necessity which had been applied all over the world.”

“The nation first, the country first; anything that was not envisaged before, the doctrine of necessity can cure it – why can’t we do the same thing?

“Create a conducive atmosphere and allow the military to stay there for the next six weeks, everything will be brushed out, Boko Haram will be buried forever,” Clark said.