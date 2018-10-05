Decamped Adamawa lawmaker faces suspension threats by colleagues

Adamawa House of Assembly has threatened to suspend Lawmaker, Abdulrahaman Abubakar who is representing Mubi South for raising accusing fingers on the executives of withdrawing public funds to buy delegates at the postponed governorship primaries of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Abubakar who recently decamped to ADC party alleged that the executive has refused to meet the demand of the House in submitting details of the state accounts for the past three years.

Abubakar who is known as the House Standing Committee Chairman on Budget and Appropriation told newsmen that the state Commissioner of Finance has refused to meet the request forwarded to him on the matter two months ago.

Reacting to the development, the Majority leader of Adamawa House of Assembly, Hassan Barguma (APC-Hong) said Abubakar who recently defected from APC to ADC was speaking out of frustration for losing out in APC.