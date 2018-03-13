Death toll rises as suspected Fulani herdsmen strike in Plateau state again

… STF says rough terrain frustrate quick response

No fewer than 25 persons were killed on Monday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Dundu village of Kwal District in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attack which occurred at about 7pm on Monday at Dundu village of Kwal, left several houses burnt and scores injured, now receiving medical treatment at Enos hospital Miango.

However, the Special Task Force (STF), code name Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), said the difficult terrain to access the victims of the attack frustrates response time to save the villagers when they got a distress call by some villagers.

The spokesman for the taskforce, Major Umar Adams said the assailants came through the rocks boarding between Southern Kaduna and Bassa to carry out the attack.

However our correspondent learnt that the attackers took the villagers unaware when they were preparing to take their dinner and the entire village was enveloped by gun fire from the attackers leaving children, women and the aged scampering for safety.

A youth leaders who gave his name as Lawrence Timothy, said they have counted 25 corpses and more are still being recover from the bush as the villagers were fleeing for safety.

“The suspected Fulani herdsmen stormed the village at about 7pm when people were preparing for dinner: Children and women including men who keep vigil in the community were taken unaware and killed 25 persons while several others were injured and houses burnt with foodstuff”, he said.

Explaining further, the STF spokesman said troops have taken over the affected community and the injured have been taken to sent Williams Catholic hospital Kwal in Bassa LGA.

Our correspondent reports that the renewed attack in Plateau villages is coming at a time when the OPSH has held series of stakeholders meeting between herdsmen and farmers to mitigate peace amongst them.

The OPSH spokesman however puts the figure of dead persons in the unfortunate incident as 21.