The death toll from an explosion and fire on a passenger train in south-eastern Pakistan on Thursday has climbed to 46, officials said.

Around three dozen people were wounded when the train travelling from the city of Karachi to Lahore caught fire after a fuel cylinder being used by passengers for cooking exploded, police official Ameer Taimur Khan said.

Rescue official Baqir Hussain confirmed the number of dead and wounded and said the death toll may increase further as at least a dozen wounded passengers are in a critical condition.