When death calls like a thief: Tribute to Architect Olaniyi Kehinde

“Ado – Awaye has lost a bridge – builder, a listener, a peacemaker, an accomplished bureaucrat, unapologetic Oke – Ogun leader, who like Martin Luther King Jnr. fought for the emancipation of Oke-Ogun till his last breath in the sleepy town of Ado – Awaye, Araromi Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Oyo State on the 25th day of February, 2018. Uncle Niyi, University of Guelph trained Architect and an uncompromising Oke – Ogun Patriot has left an indellible mark on the sand of time.

The edifice of First Baptist Church, Garki – Abuja is an eloquent testimony of his professionalism and service to GOD. His peace initiative to reconcile the Alado Ruling Houses in Ado – Awaye attested to his love for the unity and progress of Ado – Awaye. As we mourn his untimely exit, this is the time to rally round his family at this time of grief as we continue to pray for them.

Our condolences to his widow – Deaconess Kehinde and her children, the Abolanle family of Isale Opolo, Ado – Awaye, the Late Baale Omotoso Akande’s family of Wasinmi, his brother from another womb – Admiral Amos Gbadejo Adedeji, and the entire membership of Oke – Ogun Development Council (ODC) – Abuja Chapter. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Sleep on Egbon Niyi’ ‘’ – Dimeji Adewole.

I was short of words to pen down any word on the sudden demise of Architect Olaniyi Kehinde until I read the above quoted moving tribute from my brother – Barrister (Deacon) Oladimeji Adewole which he sent to me on the Whatsapp social platform.

The Late Architect Niyi Kehinde was a moving force and a rallying point in Oke- Ogun Area of Oyo State, South –Western Nigeria. He was a multi-talented and a perfectionist to the core who rose to the post of a Director before he retired from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA). Although he was retired from the Federal Civil Service, he was not tired as he engaged himself in private practice as a Landscape Architect, Consultant/Builder and a Lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. He also ventured into freelance Journalism. We were distant cousins as his late maternal grandfather – Baale Omotoso Akande of Wasinmi and my own late father – Pa Gabriel Aremu Olakunle of Iyalode’s compound, Ado – Awaye were cousins.

In fact, Uncle Niyi as we popularly called him related stories of how my late father used to make several stopovers at his maternal grandfather’s house and how the duo would chat into late nights or early hours whenever my father was on trade missions to the neighbouring villages’ markets in Oniko or Amolegbe usually by trekking through the bush – paths. Apart from the fact that his late father and my father were friends, one of his junior brothers – the late Samuel Kehinde was my classmate and we were very friendly.

And in the late 1980’s – precisely in 1987/1988 while I was posted to Abuja for my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, Uncle Niyi served as my guardian since I sometimes stayed with him whenever I visited the main city from the satellite town of Kuje where I was teaching Geography in the Government Science Secondary School (GSSS). His widow – Deaconess Ronke Kehinde (nee Taiwo) and myself were in the same orientation camp at the Government Secondary School Deutse – Alhaji, Abuja. I later learnt that the current Minister of Transportation – Honourable Rotimi Amaechi were in the same orientation camp with us. I noticed that Uncle Niyi sometimes paid visits to our Late Principal Instructor – Mr. Ogbebor in the company of his bosom friend and professional colleague – Architect Bayo Kolajo (also late now).

In the Church-First Garki – Abuja where he served as one of the foundation– fathers, he was a mobiliser, motivator and an encourager who influenced so many lives and many of his church members saw him as a role – model. He wore so many caps both in the church and in the social circles where he served as either the President or Board Member/Trustee. Due to his deep commitments to his Church (FBC, Garki) and the struggles for the creation of the proposed Oke – Ogun State, some members of his hometown community in Ado – Awaye erroneously thought they were being neglected. Unknown to them, Uncle Niyi had a beautiful dream of establishing a world-class golf course/recreation facility which is supposed to be the first of its kind in Oke – Ogun Area if not the whole of Oyo State. But some land speculators delayed the release of the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and allegedly frustrated the take – off of this laudable project before he passed on.

If not for that delay, the project would have taken off more than 10 years ago, according to what Uncle Niyi revealed to me last year. He was disappointed when he discovered to his utter amazement that the person delaying the release of the C of O to him with a valid receipt of payment for the sale of the land is a someone who lived together with an uncle of his and he ran errands for them while growing up in the city of Ibadan. Most members of the community may not be aware of this proposed project because it is still on the drawing board.

While lamenting his untimely passage, the Pastor of our home church, First Baptist Church, Ado – Awaye, Rev. Samuel Olakunle Olayiwola narrated how Uncle Niyi Kehinde requested for the development account number of the church because he felt he was owing the church some dues. The Pastor responded and he paid what was laid in his heart into the church account for development purposes. Also when the Pastors of 3 of the 4 Baptist churches in the community came to attend an almost one – week long Nigerian Baptist Convention Programme in Abuja last year together with their respective spouses, it was Uncle Niyi who made hotel accommodation reservation for them including their feeding and general welfare. And on top of it, according to Revd. Olayiwola, he bought four new brand tyres to replace the ones on the wheels of the church bus that they drove to Abuja.

Still mentioning of his silent good works which may be unknown to some members of our community, he provided some supports for the renovation of the General Hospital in the Community, according to Chief Nosiru Oladokun – the Chairman of Ado – Awaye Development Council (Home base). Incidentally, it was the same General hospital that he was rushed to when he suddenly took ill in the night. And I learnt that the Health Personnel on ground battled tirelessly to rescue him from the jaws of death; more so when they realized that he was their benefactor. Maybe if the rural- based State General Hospital was well equipped to the standards of a General Hospital with adequate medical facilities like cylinder of oxygen and other life supports-systems, the life of Architect Niyi Kehinde could have been saved. Even though the community is yet to come out of the sudden death of another of its illustrious sons that took place barely five months ago, we still have every cause to thank GOD for the life of Architect Olaniyi Kehinde for his various impacts in the community and for touching lives positively wherever he lived, worked or went to.

The community can also comfort itself with the admonition given by Apostle Paul to the Corinthians contained in I Corinthians 15:50-58, KJV which ended thus and I quote “ Therefore, my beloved brethren (people of Ado – Awaye), be ye steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the LORD, forasmuch as ye know that your labour (like that of Architect Niyi Kehinde) is not in vain in the LORD” KJV.

On this note, Olaniyi Kehinde, Oko Ayanronke, baba Ayandolapo, baba Iyanu Folake, baba Aduragbemi Ayanbimpe. Sun re o. Erin wo, erin o lee dide, Ajinaku wo lu’le bi oke. Gbogbo ebi lo nse ilede lehin re o. .Sleep well till we meet to part no more at the feet of our LORD and SAVIOUR JESUS CHRIST.

Gbemiga Olakunle, JP General Secretary, National Prayer Movement

gbemigaolakunle@yahoo.co.uk gbemigaolakunle.blogspot.com, Abuja.

QUOTE:

The Late Architect Niyi Kehinde was a moving force and a rallying point in Oke- Ogun Area of Oyo State, South –Western Nigeria. He was a multi-talented and a perfectionist to the core who rose to the post of a Director before he retired from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA). Although he was retired from the Federal Civil Service, he was not tired as he engaged himself in private practice as a Landscape Architect, Consultant/Builder and a Lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.