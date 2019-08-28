Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Following misleading headlines/reports tantamount to ‘de-marketing, the management of Med-View Airline Plc has clarified that it has not suspended its operations as a result of planes maintenance.

The airline operator made this known to the newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday in Lagos, where it advised stakeholders, and the general public to disregard the sensationalised headline in the media that Med-View has suspended its operations

The firm’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr Michael Ajigbotoso, explained that the airline operator has not at any time informed the regulatory authority (NCAA) or other any agency nor the press that the airline has suspended its operations

“At this time of the year, all those concerned or involved know that Med-View will concentrate her entire operations in inbound airlift of Hajj Pilgrims from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria”

“Our B737-500 ( 5N-BQ) aircraft developed a technical fault enroute Abuja a few days ago that requires engine replacement, and of which the engine has been procured and is being mounted to commence operation next week”

He said Med-View Airline operates 3 B737 aircraft on its domestic route, until recently two of them – 5N-MAB and 5N-MAA were sent for C- Check at approved MRO in Estonia, Europe and Aero-Contractors herein Nigeria adding that work was already at an advanced stage, up to 85 per cent, and expectedly, the aircraft will soon enter service on our domestic route.

“In the last 12 years of operation as Hajj carrier and domestic operator, Med-View Airline is profoundly known and widely recognized for its safety consciousness which cannot be compromised.

“Our airline is ever committed to its corporate value, which is the ability to succeed in providing the desired services for customers’ satisfaction and return on investment to shareholders”, he explained.