D'banj to launch YouTube reality show

Superstar singer, Daniel Oyebanjo, aka D’banj is set to launch a reality show ‘Adventures of a Kokomaster’ on YouTube.

D’banj, who is also known as the ‘Kokomaster’, announced the upcoming show on his Instagram page @iambangalee on Wednesday.

He said, “Adventures of the Kokomaster launches on YouTube on August 2019. Who wants to feature in it. Subscribe to my YouTube Channel.”

The show comes after he was hosted and honoured by YouTube with a silver plague to mark his 100,000 subscribers on the platform.

The musician, entrepreneur and television personality on Monday received a ‘Silver Creator award’ from YouTube and was a panellist at the ‘YouTube Week’.

At the event, D’banj revealed some tips and tricks behind his impact in various sectors of the Nigerian economy through his multiple award-winning music career.

In 2016, he launched the Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts and Music (CREAM) platform to support upcoming Nigerian talents.

He revealed that the ‘CREAM’ platform has generated over 15 million dollars and gathered over 3.5 million subscribers since its inception in 2016.

D’banj has won several music awards, including the awards for Best African Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2007 and Artist of the Year at the MTV Africa Music Awards in 2009.

He also won the Best International Act: Africa at the 2011 BET Awards, Best-selling African Artist at the 2014 World Music Awards and Evolution award at the 2015 MTV Africa Music awards.