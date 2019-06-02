Day God welcomed Sanwo-Olu into Lagos Govt House with heavy down pour

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Patrick Okohue

Like it happened in 11 of the other 36 states of the federation where the governorship baton of the states changed hands to another helmsman and in many other states where the incumbent were returned by virtue of the fact that they had only done a single term of four years and won a second term to complete the maximum two terms, the inauguration of the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat was unique in many respect.

The election of Sanwo-Olu was consequent upon stopping of Akinwunmi Ambode who became the first sitting governor in the state to be stopped from running for a second term and a new person picked to continue the running of the affairs of the state and this obviously drew many bad blood from some who were key supporters of the humiliated governor.

The inauguration of Sanwo-Olu drew party supports from across all local government areas of the state and also from among captains of industries, politics and the diplomatic corps.

As early as 8 am, the gates of Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos was flung open for all manner of persons interested in witnessing the epoch making event to step in.

And indeed they came from all angles and for different reasons. From water vendors to Ice cream vendors, soft drinks hawkers to groundnut sellers and all sorts were there in abundance hawking their wares to the once opportunity massive crowd.

Security was to notch; from all entrances into the massive venue it was obvious that the security agencies were not leaving anything to chance.

It was also an opportunity for the various security agencies to display their dexterity in parade, which was done in such beautiful manner to the admiration of the crowd and the Police Band was on hand to entertain the audience with some melodious music tunes.

By the time the deputy governor, Hamzat stepped into the arena at some minutes before 11 am and closely followed by the governor, Sanwo-Olu it became clear that the long wait was about to end.

With the arrival of the main acts of the day and the National Anthem sang followed with opening prayers, the Head of Service of Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Muri Okunola mounted the podium to read the welcome address for the event.

While thanking God for the opportunity of a new beginning g, Okunola reminded the people that having an opportunity to choose their own leader was the foundation of liberty and that it was a privilege to witness the handing over of power from one administration to another like was being witnessed.

Thanking the last administration of Mr. Ambode for putting in its best in the service of the state, the Head of Service told the people to wake up to the new reality of a new man at the helms of affair and determine to give him their best support to succeed.

That done, the state Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Opeyemi Oke mounted the rostrum to swear in the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, who was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi and his children.

Hamzat, a former Commissioner for Science and Technology in Lagos State is the son of the late prominent Lagos politicians and a Monarch in Ewekoro LGA in Ogun State, His Royal Highness Oba Olatunji Hamzat. He Odu Abore Memorial Primary School in Mushin and Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo State.

He also attended the University of Ibadan, where he graduated with a B.Sc. (Second Class Upper) in Agricultural Engineering in 1986 and a M.Sc. in Crop Processing Engineering in 1988.

In 1992, he earned a Ph.D. in System Process Engineering from Cranfield University, England and was the first student in the department to complete his doctorate within three years. He is also an alumnus of the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Programme.

With two publications in reputable Scientific Journals to his name, the Microsoft System Engineer, member of the Nigeria Computer Society and Fellow of Nigeria Society of Engineers, also attended a World Bank Third Country Training Programme in Singapore to keep himself abreast of challenges facing the developing nations of world.

Dr. Hamzat is reputed to be the brain behind the scientific innovation and technology drive in the government of Lagos State and until recently he was the Special Adviser Technical to the Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing.

Then it was the turn of the Governor-Elect, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to step forward to be sworn in and he did that with his wife, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and the children.

Sanwo-Olu, a former Banker is the former Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pensions among other responsilities he has held in Lagos State graduated from the University of Lagos, having a BSc in Surveying and an MBA from the same institution. He is an alumnus of the John F. Kennedy School of Government, the London Business School and the Lagos Business School.

He is an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and Fellow of the Nigeria Institute of Training and Development (NITAD).

Prior to his gubernatorial ambition, he was the Managing Director/CEO of Lagos State Property Development Commission (LSPDC).

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu was the treasurer at former Lead Merchant Bank from 1994 to 1997 after which he moved to the United Bank for Africa as the head of foreign money market.

He then proceeded to First Inland Bank, Plc (now First City Monument Bank) as a deputy general manager and divisional head.

He was the chairman of Baywatch Group Limited and First Class Group Limited. He is a board member of the Department for International Development (DFID/DEEPEN) Fund and Audit Committee of Caverton Offshore Services Group, PLC.

Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu began his political career in 2003, when he was appointed a Special Adviser on Corporate Matters to the then deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Pedro. He was later made the acting Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget until 2007, when he became the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry by then Governor, Bola Tinubu.

After his swearing in, Sanwo-Olu mounted the patrol vehicle to inspect the parade of the guard of honour mounted in his honour.

That done, he proceeded to mount the podium to deliver his inaugural speech as the governor of Lagos State, but no sooner was that done that the heavens opened its mouth and poured out rain in abundance on all.

In his speech the governor said, “This day marks the beginning of a new chapter in our journey to greatness. Today, I ask you to join me on this journey to awaken a Greater Lagos.

“When we speak of a Greater Lagos, we speak not empty words. It is a deep and profound assertion we mean.

“We intend to make history by making for ourselves and our children a better future. Therefore, on this day, on this precious land we call our home, let us stand together in the very face of history.

“Let us vow to ourselves, and to posterity that we shall not just dream of a Greater Lagos. Let us agree this day that we shall collectively rise up to build the Lagos of our dreams.

“We need not be discouraged by the challenges that may be apparent. Today is an opportunity for us to forge ahead in our quest for a Greater Lagos.

“No one should ever underestimate the spirit of Lagos and the resilience of its people. Yes, hard problems may confront us, but we will also confront them. Every problem will lose its potency to our unity.

“Therefore, Lagosians, in this new chapter of our lives, we need not cry or fret. We are united by our common purpose of a Greater Lagos and fulfilling future.

“Posterity has given us this day to commence our journey to greatness. We need to envision the glorious end of working together, tirelessly and committedly, towards achieving a Lagos of our dreams. By our individual and collective efforts and the Grace of God, these dreams will become a reality.

“In Lagos State, our story has been of successes and achievements. Since 1999, our tradition of progressive governance has set Lagos apart and strengthened people’s belief in our ideology.

“And that is the very reason I stand before you on this historic day as your Governor. While we celebrate the victory of progressive governance and democracy, tomorrow we must be ready to stand on guard and be fully vigilant.”

According to him, “Today, I stand before you as your governor, but also as your friend, brother; neighbor and your servant. I stand here to ask that you join me to script and fashion this greater Lagos with the creativity of our minds.

“Let the ingenuity of our hands, the sweat of our labor and the compassion that resides in our hearts be committed to this common goal.

“We are but human beings. Our time on this earth is finite, and shall one day pass. At some point, we shall all enter the book of history. This is inevitable.

“But we can choose how we walk into history. Shall we do so as masters of our fate, or as slaves to things that seek to suppress us?

“When the history of our moment is written, let it not be told in tears of defeat, rather let it resound with the anthem of collective victory.

“Let our time be proclaimed in golden celebration of a state, and of a people who stood in unity of purpose to make their home a Greater one.

“In this, we simply adhere to the tradition of enlightened government set by those who came before us. We owe a large debt of gratitude to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN.

“Asiwaju led the team that created the blueprint for development; both administrations faithfully executed that economic blueprint and established the structures and institutions of progressive governance in the process.

“Governor Akinwunmi Ambode pushed forward in a special manner. His efforts and actions shall be duly remembered.

“As your Governor, I know ful well who I am, because I know where I am from. More importantly, I know where I am headed.

“I have been a part of this progressive journey since its very inception. I know first-hand the concerted efforts that went into planning so many of the innovations we now see and enjoy.

“It will be my job to continue that process by refining and perfecting the foundation laid by the preceding administrations,” he said.

According to him he was going to remain true to himself and the plan of those focused on building a new Lagos, “The Babajide Sanwo-Olu you see today shall not change and try to become something I am not. My prayer is only that I grow and improve as your Governor to implement good policies and bring the prosperity you deserve.

“On this day, I speak to the young and old, Christian and Muslim, those who trace their earliest ancestry back to this land, and to those who came last week.

“I speak to the poor and to the rich. I speak to the Danfo driver as much as to the millionaire, to the fruit vendor and much as to the real estate titan.

“I speak to employer and employee, I speak to teacher and student, I speak to mother and father. The civil service as well as the private sector – We are all Lagosians.

“I say to you all let us explore how we can best establish a harmony of interests and avoid the growing tendency to focus on those things that differentiate and divide one Lagosian from another.

“By the dint of Providence, this small tract of land intersected and surrounded by waterways and lagoons has become home to roughly 22 million people, with their various dreams and aspirations.

“Not only is Lagos home to so many people and their aspirations, it is also the catalyst of economic growth for much of Nigeria.

“The world outside sees Lagos as Nigeria. We are Nigeria’s door to the global economy and the global economy’s door to Nigeria.

“As long as Lagos flourishes, Nigeria has more than a fair chance to enjoy the development and growth needed for its deserving population. If Lagos falters, Nigeria also stumbles.

“The reality of the integral role we play in Nigeria’s ascent to national greatness coupled with the untapped potentials we hold to produce even greater wealth to improve the living conditions of our people are the things that make Lagos a magnificent place.

“These strategic aspects of our current reality, and of our immediate future, bestow on me and my administration a profound responsibility.

“My goal is to advance the social and economic progress of this state and its people; regardless of your faith, social class, or your origin of birth,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu went further to address how he intends to turn around the various sector of the state’s economy including Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology and Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy.

He also spoke about plans in Entertainment, Tourism, Security and Governance among others, noting that “We have, without doubt, been placed here at a momentous time. Let us make the most of what God has given us. We cannot afford to do less than that.

“On this day, I vow as your Governor that I will serve the public cause with my utmost ability and commitment. With your help, I know we can make Lagos Greater still,” he assured.