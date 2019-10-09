Nigerian musician, Davido represented his unborn son in an ambassador deal of Mario and Juliet diaper, the father of 2 was spotted with owner of cubana.
View this post on Instagram
I’m Super Excited 😜 My Unborn Son, OBO Jnr. Already Getting Big Bags, Dude Coming Into The World Super Rich, Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes @marioandjulietbaby 100% life-style, Soft Up Your Babies Yansh, Don’t Dull, Congrats @thechefchi ❤️ Blessed Forever @cubana_chiefpriest Better In-Law 💪
The 30 billion gang member is expecting a baby with his lover Chioma.
Discussion about this post