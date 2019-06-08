Davido, Wizkid, Phyno, 9 others team up to promote Glo’s 5X recharge value

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

National Telecommunication Company, Globacom’s recharge offer, 5X Recharge Option has received a massive boost, with the coming together of top Nigerian musicians including Juju Maestro, King Sunny Ade, Davido, Wizkid, Phyno

and nine others from Nigeria and Ghana’s music industry collaborating in the rendition of the repackaged Glo theme song “We got people talking” to promote the recharge option which gives Glo subscribers five times more value on every recharge to call all networks.

Other prominent artistes in the Nigerian- Ghana ‘Collabo’ for the promotion of the new offer include Johnny exponent, Yemi Alade, Ghanaian star,

Martha Ankomah, Ego Ogbaru and Megbele crooner, Omawumi.

The rest include Nabania singer Flavour, Tekno, Bez, Sani Danja and Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker.

With the Glo 5X recharge, five hundred per cent bonus awaits any subscriber who recharges on the network.

A subscriber who recharges N100 will get N500 value, a N200 recharge will be credited with N1000, while N2,500 goes to a subscriber who recharges with N500. Also, N1,000 recharge will get N5,000.

Physical recharge on Glo 5X Recharge Option is available via the USSD code 555 followed by the recharge pin.

The stars have echoed Globacom‘s message of “We got the people taking” which underscores the network‘s contribution to facilitating communication through the phone.

Phone calls create stronger relationships, foster clear communication and allow the caller and the receiver to save time by getting answers needed in real time.

The theme song “We got people talking” was first released by Globacom in 2010. This was followed by the re-packaged version in 2019 featuring West African music and movie stars.

The new version is currently generating positive buzz, particularly among the youth on the internet