Davido will soon dump you, lady mocks Chioma over rumored pregnancy

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

A Nigerian lady who identified herself as Wizkid’s crush has come out to mock Davido’s girl friend, Chioma Avril, over her rumoured pregnancy.

The young female in question said assertively that the singer would soon dump Chioma if she really turns out to be pregnant.

Meanwhile, a number of fans and trolls have come out to tease the young lady and call her out for supposedly getting a bun in the oven.

One of them who happen to be a big fan of Wizkid released a video in which she taunted the young lady for getting pregnant despite all the claims of Assurance she seemed to be getting from Davido.

This lady, alongside a friend, also claimed that Davido never sows his seed in a woman twice, so with Chioma pregnant, he was bound to abandon her soon after she delivers.

According to the lady and her friend, Davido’s interest in Chioma is already beginning to wane and he will abandon her like a piece of trash and dump her for good.