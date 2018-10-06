 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Davido, Tiwa Savage, Bags Nomination For 2018 MTV EMAs Best African Act Category, See Full List

October 6, 2018

MTV has announced nominations for the 2018 MTV EMAs, including six top acts from the African continent; DAVIDO (Nigeria), TIWA SAVAGE (Nigeria), DISTRUCTION BOYZ (South Africa), FALLY IPUPA (DRC), NYASHINSKI (Kenya) and SHEKINAH (South Africa).

One winner will bring this category’s prestigious awards home from the ceremony which will be globally broadcast live from The “2018 MTV EMAs” at Bilbao Exhibition Centre, Barakaldo, Biscay on Sunday, November 4 at 9:00pm CAT on MTV (DStv channel 130.

Internationally, Camila Cabello leads the nominations snagging six nods including “Best Song” and “Best Video” for her chart-topping hit “Havana” featuring Young Thug, as well as “Best Artist” alongside Ariana Grande and Post Malone, who follow Cabello with five nods each. Check out the complete list below…

BEST AFRICAN ACT
Davido (Nigeria)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Distruction Boyz (South Africa)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Nyashinski (Kenya)
Shekinah (South Africa)

BEST ARTIST 
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone

BEST VIDEO       

Ariana Grande                        no tears left to cry
Camila Cabello                 Havana ft. Young Thug
Childish Gambino                This Is America
Lil Dicky                         Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown      
The Carters                        APES**T

BEST SONG 
            
Ariana Grande                        no tears left to cry
Bebe Rexha                        Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line
Camila Cabello                Havana ft. Young Thug
Drake                                God’s Plan
Post Malone                        rockstar ft. 21 Savage

BEST POP

Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes

BEST NEW

Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez

BEST LOOK

Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone

BEST HIP HOP        

Drake      
Eminem        
Migos
Nicki Minaj      
Travis Scott

BEST LIVE                      

Ed Sheeran      
Muse      
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters

BEST ROCK        

5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2      

BEST ALTERNATIVE      

Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco        
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
twenty one pilots
     
BEST ELECTRONIC      

Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers      

BIGGEST FANS

BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift

BEST WORLD STAGE                      

Clean Bandit        MTV Crashes Plymouth,        UK 2017
Charli XCX        MTV Crashes Plymouth,        UK 2017
David Guetta        Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo        Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Post Malone        Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos                 Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole                 Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas         MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
Alessia Cara         MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018

BEST PUSH       

PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)      
Why Don’t We (November 2017)
Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)      
Bishop Briggs (January 2018)      
Superorganism (February 2018)      
Jessie Reyez (March 2018)      
Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)
Lil Xan (May 2018)      
Sigrid (June 2018)      
Chloe x Halle (July 2018)      
Bazzi (August 2018)      
Jorja Smith (September 2018)      

BEST US ACT

Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone

Published in Entertainment

Realwan Adesegun

Realwan Adesegun

More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: