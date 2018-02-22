Davido to storm five countries in new tour

Not slowing down from a just completed “UK tour” that took place in Birmingham, Manchester and London, David Adeleke A.K.A Davido has released dates and location for his next tour which he said will take place in five different countries.

The current Best African Act (MOBO) revealed the different countries in a picture to his fans on Twitter and Instagram.

He wrote in a caption, “30 billion Africa tour starts next month!! What countries will you be attending” #30BillionAfricantour!! We not stopping. New music comes too”.

30 billion Africa tour will kick off on March, 3rd, 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda.

The music star will showcase his talent to Central Africa when he will be performing in Kinshasa and Brazzaville respectively.

West African cities, Niamey and Dakar will also have the opportunity to see the music star perform some of his hottest hits.

The singer recently expressed excitement on his social media platform for successes recorded from his two hit singles, “If” and Fall”

The two songs, ‘If’ and ‘Fall’ have gone diamond and platinum respectively and will be the show stoppers at his upcoming tour.