Davido reacts to Senator Adeleke’s victory, says justice will prevail

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Popular Nigerian Musician, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has reacted to the Court of Appeal judgment that set aside the April 2, 2019 judgement of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Bwari, which earlier voided Senator Ademola Adeleke’s candidacy for the 2018 governorship election in Osun State.

Reacting to the development on his twitter page, Davido thanked God for the victory adding that justice will surely prevail in the end.

He tweeted, ”To God be the Glory. One more lap to go. God, you are truly great!! @IsiakaAdeleke1 Justice will prevail! Thank You! Osun will be happy again! God go do am! We keep praying’’.

Justice Othman Musaon of the FCT high court had voided Adeleke’s candidacy on the grounds that he was not qualified.

The lawmaker was alleged to have been in possession of an invalid secondary school certificate.

However a three-man panel of the court in a unanimous judgment on Thursday, ruled that the FCT High Court was wrong to have concluded that Adeleke did not complete Secondary School and that he made false representation as regards his educational qualification.