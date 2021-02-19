Davido reacts angrily after Cubana Chief Priest joined APC

Cubana Chief Priest just like some other influential Nigerians advised Nigerian youths to take part in government as that is one of the few ways the youths can successfully influence government policies and decisions.

A few moments back, He took to his Instagram handle to announce his decision to join the All Progressive Congress.

He noted that he is proud of his decision. Cubana then advised Nigerian youths to do the same as that for him is the surest way to influence government policies.

Read Also: Cubana Chief Priest released from Police detention

Although the decision made by Cubana Chief Priest met different reactions, it seems a particular friend of his, David Adeleke who is popularly known as Davido isn’t happy with the decision and he expressed his disappointment in it, Daily Times gathered. Davido wrote “Nooooooooo”.

This statement from the singer no doubt shows that he isn’t happy with the decision of his friend to join the All Progressive Congress.