Popular Nigerian singer, Davido Adeleke, known by his stage name Davido, has taken to social media to remember his late friend, DJ Olu , whose birthday would have been today.

According to the super star, he thinks about his late friend everyday.

DJ Olu who was also known as Gbemiga Abiodun, one of Davido‘s official DJs, and son of Dapo Abiodun, was reportedly found dead in his car alongside a friend Chime, after a heavy drinking spree in 2017.

The son of the current governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun was supposed to return to the UK for his postgraduate studies before his death.