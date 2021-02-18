Davido & Nengi unfollow Each other on IG few month after an appearance in his ‘Jowo’ video

Nigerian singing sensation, Davido seems to not be in good terms with former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi few months after the latter made an appearance in his “jowo” video.

In December of last year, Davido premiered the visuals of his song, “Jowo” off his “A Better Time” album which featured Nengi alongside Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo.

Sharing details that led to the development, Nengi took to her Twitter page to share that Davido sent her a personal message, informing her that he wanted her on a project.

According to her, she had no idea what she was going to do specifically, but the Fem crooner asked her to contact his manager for further details.

However, in a recent development, the duo have unfollowed themselves on Instagram and it’s had fans speculating that there might have been a rift between the both of them.