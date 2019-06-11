Davido congratulates Oyo new Speaker, Debo Ogundoyin

OBO, 30 billion gang front-liner and super star singer Davido congratulates his co-manager Debo Ogundoyin, after he emerged Speaker of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ogundoyin who hails from Ibarapa east LGA, with Davido co-managed DMW rapper Dremo and now he has emerged Speaker with a unanimous voice vote of the 32-member Assembly.

Davido wrote on his social media page: I love when Dreams come true. 3 years ago, you were CO managing @dremodrizzy with me. Today you became the speaker of the oyo state house of assembly. I am so happy and proud of you.