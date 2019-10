Popular singer, Davido has announced the birth of his son.

Chioma, his fiancee was delivered of the baby on Sunday.

Sharing a photo holding his newborn on his verified Instagram page, Davido revealed the name of the baby, David Ifeanyi Jr.

Police confirm kidnap of Suleja Area Commander

Davido wrote, “Omoba ti de!! David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr.”

See post: