David Beckham proposed stadium site for Inter Miami franchise in the MLS has arsenic contamination levels more than twice the legal limit, says an environmental report.

Melreese golf course has been closed until further notice by Miami’s city council after the findings.

Plans are in place to build a stadium, shopping mall, hotel and public park on the site as part of a $1bn development.

“This obviously causes great concerns,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said. Beckham’s MLS franchise expect to sign English playersSt Louis to get Major League Soccer team

“Basically, the site has significantly more contamination than is commercially reasonable,” Suarez added in an interview with the Miami Herald.

Long-term exposure to the chemical arsenic can lead to a variety of chronic health conditions, including skin disorders, cancers of the lung and bladder and cardiovascular issues.

Environmental firm EE&G, commissioned by Inter Miami, found barium and lead levels also exceeded legal limits. The site used to be a waste site for incinerator ash.

A deal to build a stadium for Inter Miami on the proposed Miami Freedom Park has not yet been finalised.