David Aderinokun wins PDP primary in Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda federal constituency

David Olumide Aderinokun, business magnate and the younger brother of the late founder of GTBank Tayo Aderinokun, has won the People’s Democratic Party ticket to contest for the House of Representatives seat of the Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency. At the primaries which took place on Thursday, October 4, 2018, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, he polled a total of 248 votes to beat the former factional Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly; Mr Emmanuel Soyemi Coker who got 122 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Aderinokun thanked party delegates and leaders for their support in the primaries and extended a hand of goodwill to other aspirants who also took part in the exercise stating that “there is no victory or loss today; rather we must unite as one family to bring the rewards of good governance to the people of our constituency”

While accepting the PDP flag from the party leadership, Mr Aderinokun made it clear that he understood the hard challenge ahead but said that with the support of the party, he is assured of victory in 2019. Continuing he said “with your blessings, I make these pledges today, that when elected as the member of the House of Representatives Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode/Odeda Federal Constituency in the 2019 General Election;

“I will champion the course of legislation that will bring the changes required and voted for by my Constituency. I will focus on sponsoring bills and legislative measures that will help to provide jobs for our teeming youth, ensure the security of lives and property; create wealth for artisans and market women; provide more funds for health and education, and tackle the prevalent infrastructure decay.

“I will use my position as a member of the National Assembly to facilitate federal jobs for the unemployed youth in my constituency and also embark on the full empowerment of our people by deploying vocational support programs and grants for our women and artisans;

“The wellbeing of Women, the old and vulnerable, children, youths and artisans are going to be my main priority as, without these, no community can experience proper development.”

The National Assembly elections will be taking place in February 2019, and David Aderinokun will be running against candidates of other parties, with most looking forward to the battle between him and the incumbent, Mikail Kazeem who has been selected as a consensus candidate by the APC to represent the Abeokuta North/Obafemi-Owode/ Odeda constituency.