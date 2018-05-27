Daura stakeholders endorse Masari’s second term bid, urge Abdullahi to run for Senate

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Daura, Katsina State have endorsed Governor Aminu Bello Masari for a second term in office and also called on the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Water Regulatory Commission (LSWRC), Mr. Ahmed Kabiru Abdullahi to contest the vacant senatorial seat.

The APC chairman, Mai’adua Local Government Area, Alhaji Nura Koza who made the endorsement, said Masari has done well adding that he deserves a second term.

He cited the example of the Koza circular road built at over N2 Billion which he said has improved the living standard of the people and impacted positively on their commercial activities.

He said the stakeholders of the APC are giving the governor 30 days ultimatum to heed the call by over 38 associations and declare to re-contest the gubernatorial election in 2019.

The APC chairman in the local government also called on Arc Ahmed Kabiru Abdullahi to contest for Duara Senatorial District seat which has become vacant following the demise of Sen. Mustapha Bukar, the Senator representing Daura zone at the Senate.

Koza said Abdullahi has the character to continue the good work the late Sen Mustapha Bukar was doing at the Red Chamber.

“We have confidence in you, Arc. A.K. Abdullahi, we know you will continue the good work of the late senator and we are giving you this mandate to carry on. We pray for the soul of Senator Bukar to continue to rest in perfect peace, Amen.”

“We are calling on the people of Daura Senatorial District to support Abdullahi as we call on him to contest for the Senate seat,” Koza added.

On his part, Abdullahi has said that he will consider the call of the people to represent them adding that the developmental stride of the Masari led administration has given him the confidence to go into the race.

Abdullahi said: “We the entire people of Mai’Adua, Shiroka, Koza and Jardede are calling on our amiable governor, Rt. Hon Aminu Bello Masari to contest for a second term in office,” he said.

Abdullahi, after a tour of Masari’s development projects, said: “Governor Masari has been constructing roads, rehabilitated schools and equipped our hospitals with modern facilities worth billions of naira, I took a tour to the state to see for myself what the governor has been doing and I am satisfied that Masari is working.

“We enjoy the roads to the extent that we almost missed our way during the tour. His developmental strides are visible for everyone to see. He is doing exactly what the Katsina State people elected him to do,” Abdullahi said.

He added: “The reason I took a tour of site-seeing in Katsina is to ascertain the level of development in the state. And I can confirm to you that Masari has done very well contrary to what some people were saying in the past. That is why I had to take a tour again to ascertain what is on the ground because seeing is believing,” he added.

“I contested against Masari in 2015, but what I have seen has made me to support him and believe in his administration,” Abdullahi added.

Abdullahi called on Katsina people to support the governor and his administration adding that it was the only way they can enjoy the dividend of democracy adding that Daura Zone is ready to give Governor Aminu Bello Masari the highest votes come 2019.