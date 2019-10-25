The Daura Local Government Area of Katsina state says the newly established Daura modern market had the potential of generating N25 million revenue per annum.

Malam Abba Mato, the council chairman, made the disclosure in Daura on Friday when he paid inspection visit to the market located in the metropolis.

He said his administration inherited the project which comprised 300 shops, stores makeshifts, and slaughter slab, stressing that the council had invested N15 million to complete it.

Mato also said the council had inaugurated a 14- man committee, under the chairmanship of the council secretary, Laminu Gidado, with the mandated to allocate shops and makeshifts to traders who indicated interest.

He also said that the committee was expected to peg and determine the annual fee per shop or makeshift allocated to an individual or group of traders.

Mato promised that the council would provide maximum security in the facility.

“The modern market is expected to operate every day, “he said

The chairman disclosed that efforts were being made to construct 100 additional shops in the Daura weekly market which operates on Wednesdays.

He said plots of land had since been allocated, free of charge to traders willing to develop them into shops and makeshifts with a view to expanding the market and generating additional revenue.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the councilor in charge of revenue, Alhaji Danladi Me Mai, directors and other officials of the council accompanied the chairman during the inspection.