Daughter of a former governorship aspirant in Adamawa, Aisha Umar Ado,who was kidnapped by gunmen in Abuja on Saturday night has been released on Sunday.

A statement published on Sunday night on the Facebook page of Abubakar Sadiq Ajiya, revealed that his daughter has been freed.

“I’m glad to inform all and sundry that my daughter, Ai’sha, has been released by her abductors. I collected her somewhere around Gwarimpa where they dumped her by the roadside. She is safe and sound. I thank you and all Nigerians for the support given to me during these trying hours. I appreciate that it”, he said.

However, he did not indicate whether he paid ransom to the abductors.

Aisha, aged 24 years and popularly called Ummi, was abducted on Saturday at about 7:45pm at Blinkers Shopping Mall, at 46, Kwame Nkrumah Crescent in Asokoro, Abuja.

According to a report by newsmen, some gunmen in an ash Toyota Camry car were initially parked close to the shopping mall when she came out of the shopping mall with the provisions she bought when the gunmen blocked her with their car, forced her in and whisked her away.

Aisha’s father, Dr. Umar Ardo, contested for the governorship of Adamawa state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011 election.