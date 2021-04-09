Dauda, Fintiri’s supporter sends dozens of apologies to Bamanga, Jibril over reckless comments

Tom Garba, Yola

An ardent supporter of the Executive Governor of Adamawa state, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru has sent unreserved apologies to Bamanga Tukur and Senator Jibril Aminu over comments many described as reckless and needless.

Alhaji Ahmadu Saidu Dauda Madagali is a known staunchest supporter of Fintiri and worried that he was misquoted and as many have misinterpreted his statements made in good fate.

In a show of regrets, he said both Tukur and Jibril are respected Adamawa individuals who brought about development in many aspects in the state he cannot be so unwise to Disrespect them.

According to him is not in his nature or has any intention to disrespect any one of them or anybody as far as Adamawa is concerned.

He however said though the video in circulation was doctored by the opposition party to bring political rancor and heat up the polity unduly.

He called the elder statesmen to consider his apology and forgive him because is a son to the two of them.

Dauda in a remorseful mode made an apology during a press briefing at the state PDP headquarters in Yola, saying that he came from a decent home that respect to Elders is a must to observe the norm by everyone.

In a humble mode, he asked for forgiveness, saying it is not in his character to insult stakeholders like Bamanga Tukur and Prof. Jibril Aminu.

You would recall a viral video of twenty-nine seconds has dominated the cyberspace of many Adamawa social media platforms where he stated that Bamanga and Aminu in all their glories cannot make any of their sons be Governor of the state.

But through God’s enabling power according to him Governor Ahmadu, a Son of a nobody is now the executive Governor of the state.