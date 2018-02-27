Date Night: Every promise counts in relationship

Producer: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry

Director: Pascal Amanfo

Script: Patrick Nnamani

Cast: Uche Jumbo, Mercy Aigbe, Bolanle Ninalowo, Kenneth Okolie, Allwell Ademola, Pascal Amanfo

Year of release: 2017

The movie date night reveals the challenges individuals face in their relationship even though they can’t share their problems with anyone and pretend that all is well. Things seems to go sweet and rosy for Michelle (Uche Jumbo) and Henry (Kenneth Okolie) as they were planning on their wedding ceremony, Michelle wants her sister Joyce (Mercy Aigbe) and her husband Foster (Bolanle Ninalowo) to meet her soon to be husband so she sets up a group date.

The date which was supposed to be a romantic date turned out to be a night where different truth were revealed among the two couples Joyce (Mercy Aigbe) and her husband Foster (Bolanle Ninalowo) attend the date but unfortunately a robber, Andrew (Adedimeji Abdul Lateef) who is on the run, invades the restaurant and keeps the entire customers hostage.

As he starts an aggressive conversation with the group, and then forced them to say their secrets only to find out that the couples have been living a life full of lies. Henry, Michelle’s fiancé lied that he works in an oil company only for Michelle to find out that he was only a fuel attendant at a filling station, Joyce also had no choice than to open up that her marriage is not as sweet and romantic as she expected because her husband failed to fulfil the promises he made when they were still dating each other and that made her to behave nonchalantly to her husband and she felt quitting the marriage was the best option for her.

The robber is inspired by the lives and the revelations of the strangers and enjoyed the conversation he had with them so it inspired him to open up on his own obsession with Sandra, a beautiful lady that makes crazy and high demands which has forced Andrew to become a robber in other to satisfy her so that she won’t leave him. The couples encouraged him to be bold and speak his mind to her and tell her to leave that there are other beautiful girls out there so she should leave if she wants to, that was how Andrew got freed from the bondage of his demanding girlfriend.

For Abdul Lateef who played the lead role, he is an enjoyable actor and did a good job of portraying the confused thief, I really enjoyed the part when Michelle confronted him out of annoyance and he became scared and confessed that he has been using a toy gun to hold them hostage. He was able catch the audience attention, the characters in the movie did a great a job but the movie doesn’t look real because it’s not possible for a thief who went on a mission to steal and was been chased by the Nigeria police force to start interfering and interrogating couples about their affair. I rate the movie 5/10

By: Bamigbetan Bukky