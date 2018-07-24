Dasuki bail: HURIWA asks CJN to call for strike

As a practical way of defending the integrity of the judicial institution and to safeguard the sanctity of the Nigerian constitution, the chief justice of Nigeria, Walter Nkanu Onoghen (GCON) has been charged to defend the constitution against presidential impunity.

Making the plea is the prominent pro-democracy and non-governmental body – Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) which specifically asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria to call out all the court systems in Nigeria to a week-long warning strike to protest against serial disobedience of president Muhammadu Buhari to a litany of binding Federal High Court bail orders with specific reference to the prolonged detention of erstwhile National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki and the leader of the Islamic movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El Zackzacky.