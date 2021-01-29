Darkness looms as vandals steals Jos DISCO’s installations

By Kingsley Chukwuka

JOS DISCO has decried the high rate of criminals looting electrical installations across its franchise states of Bauchi, Benue, Gombe and Plateau.

The adverse effect of the act will keep residents in darkness pending when the vandalised items are replaced by the electricity company, a concerned Nigerian who knew the implications of the act told our correspondent.

Reacting to the incident, the Managing Director, Jos DISCO, Engr. Hashim Bakori, said the facilities looted though belonged to the company but communities are the direct beneficiaries of the installations, hence caution residents to be more vigilant and report any suspected hoodlum to relevant authorities.

Bakori who spoke through the company’s spokesman, Dr. Friday Elijah, added that Jos DISCO will however intensify more pragmatic measures to safeguard the company’s installations in all her areas of operations.

“Yes, these facilities belong to us but the various communities are the immediate beneficiaries of our services. It therefore behooves the communities to protect these facilities”, Bakori said.

However Elijah listed the vandalised installation as Transformers in Gangare and Bwandang areas of Jos Metro and Bukuru regions respectively.

Others are Gangare relief Distribution Transformer, 11kv Murtala feeder Jos Metro, where about 8 meters each of red, yellow, blue and neutral up riser cables were vandalised, including Bwandang Relief 200kVA Substation, 11kv Bukuru town feeder, Gongola sub-station on Government House 11KV Feeder, Shafa sub-station on Yankari 33Kv feeder.

50kv Transformer opposite NITEL office, Bukuru, 500 KVAsub-station on Gwallameji 11KV Feeder in Bauchi, at Fidel Polytechnic Gboko where about four spans of aluminum conductor was vandalized and carted away, 200 KVA sub-station at Keranna, 300KVA sub-station on barrack 11KV Feeder, Ginda village sub-station on 11Kv Lamingo Feeder, Matami, Arawa sub-station on Mallam Inna 11KV Feeder, Gombe, were all vandalised, the Jos DISCO spokesman said.