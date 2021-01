Darkness Envelopes FUTA As Suspected Herdsmen Kill Deputy Registrar

‘Tosin Ajuwon, Akure.

The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) in Ondo State has confirmed the gruesome death of its Deputy Registrar, Dr. Amos Arijesuyo, who was killed by gunmen at the weekend.

Arijesuyo died on Saturday after he sustained a bullet wound from suspected herdsmen who attacked his vehicle on the Ilesha-Akure road while returning from Ibadan.

The spokesperson for the University, Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo, confirmed this in a condolence message issued to journalists in Akure on Monday.

He said the death of Arijesuyo, who was also the Head, Guidance & Counseling Unit, Students Affairs Division, was a big loss to the university community.

According to him, “Dr. Arijesuyo died of injuries from the gunshots wound he suffered when his private vehicle was attacked along the Ilesa-Akure Road in the evening of Saturday, January 16, 2021.

“Dr. Arijesuyo was returning to Akure from a trip to Ibadan when his vehicle ran into an ambush laid by unknown gunmen who were operating on the road around 5.30 PM. The bandits shot sporadically at the vehicle targeting the five occupants.

“Unfortunately some of the bullets hit Dr. Arijesuyo and the driver. The driver managed to drive the vehicle away from the scene of the attack and concerted efforts were made to seek immediate medical help.

“However Dr. Arijesuyo succumbed to the fatal injuries from the gunshots he suffered during the hellish encounter while the driver is recuperating at a hospital.

“The University condemns in the strongest terms this senseless attack that has led to the untimely death of an erudite University administrator and counselor per excellence.

READ ALSO: Nigeria can’t continue with herdsmen – Presidency

“Dr. Arijesuyo’s death is a big loss to FUTA, the academic community in Nigeria, and beyond. It is a death that should not have happened in the first place.

“It is the hope of the management, staff, and students of FUTA that security agencies will go after the evil men who carried out the dastardly act and make them face the full weight of the law and just recompense for their heinous crime.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the wife, children, and family members of our departed colleague at this difficult period of unquantifiable grief.

“May the Good Lord grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable and painful loss and grant the deceased eternal repose”, it read.