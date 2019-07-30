Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed sorrow over the demise of the former Deputy Governor of the state during the administration of Chief Olusegun Osoba, Alhaji Abdul Rafiu Ogunleye.

The former deputy governor died Monday morning at his home town, Itele, Ijebu, at the age of 79.

Gov. Abiodun, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, described Alhaji Ogunleye as an astute administrator and a politician per excellence, who contributed immensely to the socio-economic and political development of Ogun state.

The governor attributed the development currently being enjoyed by the people to the efforts of people like the deceased, who worked tirelessly to ensure that the state attains its current status.

He said he had hoped that the former deputy governor would live longer so that his administration “would continue to tap from his wealth of experience for the benefit of the people of the state.”

Abiodun urged the family to take consolation in the fact that Alhaji Ogunleye lived an impactful life that benefited thousands of people, praying Almighty Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the loss and grant him repose in Aljanna Firdaus.

Meanwhile, the state Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the people of Ogun state on the demise of the former deputy governor.

In a press release in Abeokuta, the Chairman of APC in Ogun state, Chief Derin Adebiyi, sent his condolences to the family of the bereaved.

“Our heart is with the family of Alhaji Ogunleye at this difficult moment. We mourn and enjoin them to accept the wishes of God who called his faithful servant back to the creator. At the same time, we take solace in his eventful and well spent life,” the party said.

Chief Adebiyi said Ogunlewe’s death was a big loss not only to his political circle, but Ogun state as a whole.

“He was a political leader of sterling attributes. He was honest, industrious, loved by the people and above all has the interest of Ogun state at heart. It can be recalled that he served diligently and loyally at the period he was a deputy governor of the state. His gentle and God-fearing life is worthy of emulation,” the statement added.