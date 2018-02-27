Dapchi schoolgirls abduction: PDP demands NASS probe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to immediately begin full scale investigation into the circumstances leading to the abduction of 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State.

In a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said the probe has become imperative in the face of rising speculations and conspiracy theories in the public space, fueled by conflicting reports, attempts at cover-up and disagreements among government officials and agencies regarding the ugly incident.

The PDP said, “The National Assembly must take a critical note of the allegation by Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Geidam, who insists that the abduction was preceded by the withdrawal of troops safeguarding the troubled area.

“The governor is the chief security officer of the state and his statement cannot be taken lightly or even dismissed by just a wave of the hand by anybody or any government agency under any guise whatsoever.”

PDP also urged the National Assembly to investigate the various conflicting reports that have characterized the abduction, particularly the initial moves by the Federal Government to deny the occurrence of this incident.

“Nigerians are indeed worried about the apparent deliberate design to hide the facts of this abduction and demand to know the truth. It is a common saying in Africa that thunder does not strike on the same spot twice.

“We must not allow our national ambience to be filled with speculations from conspiracy theorists. Our lawmakers must therefore, in unraveling the matter, question all security agencies, particularly those operating in the area.

“Furthermore, we urge the National Assembly to urgently come to the rescue of some of the parents of our abducted daughters, who were arrested and taken into custody for daring to demand to know the whereabouts of their children and wards.

“The Federal Government must be made to live up to the basic responsibility of protecting lives and property and also to be truthful to Nigerians at all times,” it added.