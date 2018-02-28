#Dapchi: Reps summon service chiefs over schoolgirls abduction

Stop blame game, Dogara chides army, police

NBA seeks suspension of boarding system for girls

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, summoned all the service chiefs to appear before the House to brief it on the prevailing security situation in the country, following the kidnapping of about 110 schoolgirls by the Boko Haram insurgents from the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe State.

The House also urged the Federal Government to utilise every security apparatus, including the armed forces, Department of State Services (DSS) to rescue the abducted female students.

The House resolution is sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon Goni Bukar Lawan, who informed the House that in the evening of February 19, 2018, members of the dreaded terrorist organisation, Boko Haram, in an attempt to escape the military onslaught against them, invaded Dapchi in Busari Local Government Area in Yobe State and abducted 110 students of the school.

Hon Lawan also informed his colleagues that the attack is only one out of many executed by Boko Haram insurgents against the people of the state.

He recalled that in 2014, 58 male students of the College of Agriculture, Buni Yadi were mowed down in cold blood while in their sleep by agents of the terrorist group.

The lawmaker stated that the abduction of school children, many of which have gone unreported had been carried out by the same dreaded organisation, which is opposed to Western education.

He expressed concerns that such attacks have been going on not only in Yobe State but in various parts of the North East, especially Adamawa and Borno states without any proactive measures in place to forestall further occurrences.

He said, “A week to the attack in Dapchi, there was no presence of any military operatives in any of the checkpoints leading to Dapchi Town and the school in particular, in spite of the volatile situation in Yobe as one of the hot-bed of Boko Haram operation.”

The lawmaker argued that despite various pronouncements from the Federal Government that Boko Haram has been decimated, their terrorist activities have continued unabated.

Supporting the motion, Hon Daniel Reyneiju, urged the House to inaugurate a delegation to visit the state and commiserate with the relations of the abducted girls and the state government.

The Speaker of the House, Hon Yakubu Dogara, while urging House members to address the issue and proffer solutions, added that “the truth is we should address the matter; what have we done to thwart the efforts of the insurgents should they plan to abduct another set of students again?”

Unanimously adopting the motion, the House also resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to visit the area to have an

on the spot assessment and sympathise with grieving parents of the abducted students, as well as Yobe State Governor Ibrahim Geidam.

It further called on the Federal Government to increase the presence of security operatives in the entire North- East region to prevent a recurrence of the abduction of any kind.

Meanwhile, Dogara has asked security agencies to take responsibility for failing to stop the abduction of the schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe State, adding that the buck passing between the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force is unacceptable.

In a press statement, Dogara said rather than trading blames, the various security agencies should strengthen inter-agency collaboration and intensify efforts towards rescuing the girls.

The Speaker said, “The statements credited to the Army and the Police in which they tried to exonerate themselves from any culpability in the unfortunate and embarrassing abduction of innocent girls from their school in Dapchi , Yobe State, is highly condemnable.

“This is unacceptable and the House of Representatives, and indeed Nigerians, will hold the security agencies responsible. They all bear responsibility for this unfortunate incident.

“The traumatic experience of the Chibok abduction which is still fresh in our minds should have served as a warning signal to security agencies to provide adequate security protection to all schools in the North East.

“I want to use this medium to console the parents of the abducted girls and the entire Dapchi community over this unfortunate incident.

“I also urge all Nigerians and people of goodwill from all over to pray for the safe return of the girls”.

In a related development, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Tuesday, condemned the abduction of 110 girls from Government Science Technical Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe State and asked government to suspend girls boarding school system temporarily.

According to the NBA, the government should “Suspend boarding school system for girls in the region, if necessary, until the safety of all schools can be fully guaranteed”.

The President of NBA, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), stated the position of the association on Tuesday during a valedictory speech at the Supreme Court, Abuja in honour of a Justice of Supreme Court (JSC), Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, who retired from the bench of the apex court at the age of 70 years.

The NBA described the abduction of 110 schoolgirls from their boarding school located in same region where the eminent jurist, Justice Ogunbiyi came from as great tragedy.

Mahmoud said, perhaps, the region is one of the most unsafe parts of the world for female children to go to school.

The association, however, said that the least any country owes young children is a safe place to learn. It

therefore condemned the abduction and called on the Federal Government to use all means within its powers to secure the safe return of the abducted girls to their parents and communities.

The NBA and other legal luminaries had in their different speeches, eulogised Justice Ogunbiyi for her brilliant judicial pronouncements, some of which had loosened womanhood from cultural bondage, particularly her decision in Ukeje vs Ukeje which gave female child right of inheritance to her deceased father or husband’s property in Igbo

land.

She was also remembered for her recent decision in the case of Chief Olisa Metuh Vs Federal Republic of Nigeria and Destra Investment Ltd where she held that “stay of proceedings is violently in conflict with the provisions of sections 36 (4) of the Constitution 1999 (as amended) and section 306 of ACJA ,2015.”

In her speech, Justice Ogunbiyi, who spent over three decades in the judiciary, urged the authority to review cases coming to the apex court and limit political cases to presidential elections.

She said that all other political cases should end at the Court of Appeal to allow the apex court concentrate on criminal matters which are currently suffering delays.

Earlier in their remarks, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), had paid glowing tributes to the third female Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Ogunbiyi.

The CJN commended Ogunbiyi for her forthrightness, honesty and dedication to the business of the court, adding that Ogunbiyi never shirked her task nor wavered from the course of justice.

The CJN said, “I find that his Lordship’s use of clear legal reasoning is complimented by the impeccable courtroom courtesy and decorum, with which she addressed both the Bar and her colleagues.

“Her temperament endeared her to the court and her selflessness often spoke volumes. I dare say that these twin virtues represent the best of the legal profession and are indeed worthy of acceptance and emulation by all members of the Bar and the Bench”.

The CJN, however, noted that the judiciary will miss her with her measured and erudite contributions and her active advocacy of women’s right, adding that her legacy will endure in the annals of the jurisprudence of the nation.

“Hon. Mr. Justice Ogunbiyi is a champion of gender rights and an advocate of the greater inclusion of women in the affairs of our nation.

“She has been an inspiration to female legal practitioners, being active in the NBA Women’s Forum as well as other gender related organisations”, the CJN added.

Similarly, AGF Malami represented by the Solicitor General, Dayo Apata, also commended Justice Ogunbiyi’s contribution to AJCA and her legal pronouncements.