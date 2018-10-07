Dankwambo congratulates Atiku, solicits support for his victory at general election

Gombe State Governor Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has congratulated former vice president Atiku Abubakar on his emergence as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2019 through the party’s just concluded presidential primary election which took place in Port Harcourt Saturday and Sunday.

Dankwambo who was one of the presidential aspirants that contested the ticket with Atiku spoke to Daily Times in Port Harcourt after the exercise through his Special Assistant on New Media Abu-Ubaida Ibrahim Kuna.

He described the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as PDP’s presidential candidate as well-deserved as according to him the former vice president is eminently qualified to become Nigeria’s president considering his proven track records both in public service and the private sector where he has distinguished himself as a competent human and material manager as well as one who can grow business and bring prosperity.

“His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo whole-heartedly congratulates the former vice president, His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, Turakin Adamawa on his victory as the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

His victory today is a testimony that he is eminently qualified to lead Nigeria at this critical time. The massive votes cast for him by PDP delegates is an eloquent testimony of the love and trust that PDP family have for him.

Dr. Dankwambo therefore believes that Atiku will go ahead, win the 2019 presidential election and deliver quality service to the people of Nigeria as he has promised.

“In addition, Alhaji Dankwambo believes that Atiku’s eventual victory and emergence as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria would be the beginning of the resolution of the marginalisation of the North East region which has not produced Nigeria’s president after Alhaji Tafawa Balewa.

The Governor therefore call on the people of North East and indeed the entire people of Nigeria to rally support for Atiku and vote for him come the general election early next year so that the country would benefit from his immense wealth of experience to address the many challenges facing the country

especially insecurity that has led to the brutal killing of thousands of Nigerians in the North East and other parts of the country as well as economic realities that have led to job losses, poverty and hunger,” Dankwambo said.

Asking other aspirants that lost at the convention to accept the outcome as the will of God, Dankwambo said he acknowledges that all of the contenders are well qualified to govern Nigeria due to their enviable records of achievement, adding however that power comes from God Almighty, even as he said that all of them cannot be presidents at the same time.

“While his Excellency believes that all the aspirants for the PDP presidential ticket are qualified to provide quality leadership to the nation, only one person can be president at a time.

It is therefore on that basis that he pleads with all aspirants that contested the ticket, PDP leaders from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory as well as all citizens of Nigeria to rally round Atiku and vote for him massively so that the country would be repositioned to take is rightful position as the leading light in Africa from 29th May, 2019,” Kuna said.